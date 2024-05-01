Morris finished Tuesday's 104-103 victory over Orlando in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes.

The Cavaliers were missing Jarrett Allen (ribs), and while Isaac Okoro drew the start, Morris stepped into the rotation and made a massive impact. Morris had a total of 15 minutes in this series prior to Tuesday, so credit to him for staying ready. For now, it remains unclear if Allen will be ready to return for Game 6 in Orlando on Friday.