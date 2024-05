Morris won't start Sunday's Game 7 against the Magic, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

With Jarrett Allen (hip) sidelined, Morris got a chance in the starting unit during Game 6 but finished with just two points (1-7 FG) and eight rebounds in 27 minutes during a disappointing loss. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has reinserted Isaac Okoro into the starting lineup in place of Morris for the decisive Game 7. In Game 5, Morris came off the bench and posted 12 points (4-9 FG) in 26 minutes.