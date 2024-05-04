Morris registered two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to Orlando in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Morris played 27 minutes as the starting power forward in the Game 6 loss. The Cavaliers will be hoping Jarrett Allen can overcome his rib injury and get back on the floor for a must-win Game 7 on Sunday.