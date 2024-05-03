Morris is in the starting five for Friday's Game 6 against the Magic.
Morris will replace Isaac Okoro in the starting lineup Friday, while Jarrett Allen (hip) misses his second consecutive contest. Morris will make his first start of the season for Cleveland but averaged 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.6 minutes across seven starts in 2023-24 for Philadelphia.
