Lopez will start Thursday's game against the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Cleveland resting its entire starting lineup, Lopez moves into the first five and will be joined by Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens. In his lone start this season, the veteran center played just four minutes, so Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley could end up seeing extended action off the bench.