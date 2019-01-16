Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will return Wednesday
Baynes (hand) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Baynes, who has been inactive with a broken left hand since Dec. 20, will presumably make his awaited return to action Wednesday versus Toronto. It's possible though that the center will be on a minutes restriction, giving teammates Daniel Theis and/or Robert Williams more opportunities to see game-time. Currently this season, Baynes is averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds across 25 appearances.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.