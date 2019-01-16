Baynes (hand) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Baynes, who has been inactive with a broken left hand since Dec. 20, will presumably make his awaited return to action Wednesday versus Toronto. It's possible though that the center will be on a minutes restriction, giving teammates Daniel Theis and/or Robert Williams more opportunities to see game-time. Currently this season, Baynes is averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds across 25 appearances.