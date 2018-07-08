Bird had 24 points (9-17 FG, 6-6 FT) in Saturday's summer league loss to the Nuggets.

Bird was the only Celtics player to score in double-figures in the loss, and he accounted for 11 of the team's first 13 points in the first quarter. Bird spent much of last season in the G League but will look to secure a more permanent -- albeit likely minimal -- role in the NBA next season.