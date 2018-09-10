Bird was arrested in Boston after allegedly assaulting, strangling and kidnapping an unidentified person in a domestic-violence incident Friday, ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old was kept in a local hospital over the weekend for an evaluation and is scheduled to appear in court Monday to address three separate charges. The Celtics acknowledged shortly after Bird's arrest that they were aware of the incident, but the team likely won't comment further on the matter until the legal process plays out. Bird signed a two-year contract with the Celtics after spending his rookie campaign on a two-way deal with the team. He appeared in 13 regular-season tilts for Boston in 2017-18, averaging 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds across 8.8 minutes per game.