Celtics' Jabari Bird: Won't play Saturday
Bird will rest during Saturday's summer league game against the Heat, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Bird, who has appeared in four summer league games, will get Saturday off. He's averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals across 29.8 minutes.
