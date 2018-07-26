Bird and the Celtics are finalizing a two-year extension, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

A second-round draft pick in 2017, Bird spent his rookie season on two-way contract and saw action in just 13 games with the Celtics. However, he dominated with the team's G-League affiliate and averaged 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals across 20 games. Showing plenty of promise, Bird will now get a standard two-year deal from Boston, which slots him in as added depth on the wing. While he's a lock to see the court in more games than he did as a rookie, Bird still shouldn't be in consideration for fantasy purposes in the majority of leagues while operating as a deep reserve.