Champagnie tallied 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and a block over 28 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 Summer League loss to the Wizards.

Champagnie led the game in points and rebounds, doing most of his work at the basket. He also impacted the game with his distributing, adding six dimes. Champagnie will look to continue his strong Summer League campaign as he battles to crack the Celtics' rotation next season.