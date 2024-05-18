Porzingis (calf) is expected to miss the start of the third-round series in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Porzingis has been sidelined since he sustained a calf injury in Game 4 of Boston's first-round series. Wojnarowski reports that Porzingis is making progress in his recovery, and there's some optimism that he could return at some point during the series. Boston will face the winner of the second-round series between the Knicks and Pacers, and the opening two games are slated for Tuesday and Thursday.