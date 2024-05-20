Porzingis (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Pacers.

As expected, Porzingis will remain sidelined to start the Eastern Conference Finals due to a right calf strain he suffered in Boston's opening-round series versus Miami. The Latvian big man didn't practice Monday, so it doesn't appear he's close to game action. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday that Boston is optimistic that Porzingis could return at some point during the series versus Indiana.