Porzingis (calf) won't play in Thursday's Game 2 against the Pacers but could return as soon as Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 27, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Porzingis has already been ruled out for Game 1 on Tuesday and seems set to miss at least the next two games of the series. In Porzingis' absence, Al Horford should continue to start at center for Boston, with Luke Kornet receiving extended playing time off the bench.