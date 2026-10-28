The Warriors are exploring potential trades involving Porzingis (personal), who remains away from the team indefinitely while dealing with ongoing health concerns, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis is reportedly contemplating his future in basketball as he continues to battle health issues that have plagued him for nearly two years. Golden State isn't expecting the veteran center to rejoin the team anytime soon, and his contract structure could make him an attractive trade piece despite the uncertainty surrounding his playing future. With no timetable for his return and retirement potentially on the table, Porzingis remains a highly speculative fantasy stash, even in leagues with injured reserve spots.