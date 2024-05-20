Porzingis (calf) didn't participate in Monday's practice session, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis sustained a calf injury during the first round of the playoffs and isn't expected to be available for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers. His absence from practice reflects that pessimism, while Al Horford and Luke Kornet should continue to see an uptick in playing time during Tuesday's Game 1.