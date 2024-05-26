Porzingis (calf) has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers on Monday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis was initially targeting a return to action for Game 4, but he'll remain sidelined with the Celtics holding a 3-0 lead in the series. If the Pacers win Game 4, it's unclear whether Porzingis will be able to return later in the Eastern Conference Finals or if he'll be available for a potential trip to the NBA Finals.