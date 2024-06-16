Porzingis (lower leg) is questionable for Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals versus the Mavericks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive game with a left posterior tibialis dislocation. The big man played in the first two games of the NBA Finals, accumulating 32 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and an assist while shooting 12-for-20 from the field. Prior to Game 4, head coach Joe Mazulla said that Porzingis is not 100 percent and he will only play if the Celtics desperately need him, which is unlikely with the team still holding a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 at home. If Porzingis remains sidelined, Al Horford and Xavier Tillman will continue seeing increased playing time.