Porzingis (illness) was present at Wednesday's morning shootaround, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
After missing the final 2.5 quarters of Game 1 against the Knicks, Porzingis appears on track to give it a go for Game 2 -- he's currently listed as probable on the official injury report. The Celtics aren't likely to be at full strength, however, as Sam Hauser (ankle) is doubtful.
