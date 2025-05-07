Porzingis (illness) was present at Wednesday's morning shootaround, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

After missing the final 2.5 quarters of Game 1 against the Knicks, Porzingis appears on track to give it a go for Game 2 -- he's currently listed as probable on the official injury report. The Celtics aren't likely to be at full strength, however, as Sam Hauser (ankle) is doubtful.