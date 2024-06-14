Porzingis (lower leg) was out on the court warming up ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Mavericks on Friday.
Porzingis is still officially listed as questionable Friday after missing Game 3 with a left posterior tibialis dislocation. While an official determination of Porzingis' status will likely be made closer to tipoff at 8:30 ET, he seems to be moving well, which bodes well for his availability moving forward in the series.
