Porzingis (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis is in danger of missing his second straight contest Friday after sitting out Game 3 with a left posterior tibialis dislocation. However, Porzingis was seen going through shootaround Thursday and it is a good sign that Boston hasn't ruled him out for the series. If Porzingis remains sidelined, Al Horford and Xavier Tillman will likely continue to receive increased playing time.
