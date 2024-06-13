Porzingis (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis is in danger of missing his second straight contest Friday after sitting out Game 3 with a left posterior tibialis dislocation. However, Porzingis was seen going through shootaround Thursday and it is a good sign that Boston hasn't ruled him out for the series. If Porzingis remains sidelined, Al Horford and Xavier Tillman will likely continue to receive increased playing time.