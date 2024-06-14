Porzingis (lower leg) is available to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against Dallas on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After missing Game 3 with a left posterior tibialis dislocation, Porzingis was able to warm up without any setbacks and will play through his questionable tag Friday evening. However, coach Joe Mazulla admitted that Porzingis isn't close to 100 percent, and that the Celtics will use him sparingly and if necessary.