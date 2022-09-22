Samanic signed a training camp contract with the Celtics, per Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com.

Samanic appeared in 33 games with the Knicks last season, posting averages of 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.3 minutes prior to being waived in March. He will face an uphill battle to claim a regular season spot on one of the deepest rosters in the NBA.

More News