Samanic signed a training camp contract with the Celtics, per Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com.
Samanic appeared in 33 games with the Knicks last season, posting averages of 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.3 minutes prior to being waived in March. He will face an uphill battle to claim a regular season spot on one of the deepest rosters in the NBA.
More News
-
Knicks' Luka Samanic: Let go by Knicks•
-
Knicks' Luka Samanic: Out with heel injury•
-
Knicks' Luka Samanic: Scores 26 in return from injury•
-
Knicks' Luka Samanic: Misses game due to foot injury•
-
Knicks' Luka Samanic: Keeps rolling in G League•
-
Knicks' Luka Samanic: Another dominant G League effort•