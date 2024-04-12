Samanic finished with 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 victory over the Rockets.

Samanic has started in Utah's last two games, and it wouldn't be surprising if he does it in the final two contests of the campaign as well given the Jazz have nothing to play for down the stretch. Samanic has racked up 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists during those two contests, so he could be worth a shot in deep slates given this unexpected increase in his usage rate.