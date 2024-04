Samanic ended with 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 129-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Jazz utilized Samanic frequently toward the end of last season, and it's a similar script for the fourth-year pro during his 2024 campaign. The Croatian is far outside the realm of fantasy viability, but the Jazz are out of the playoff hunt and will explore their bench liberally as the season comes to a close.