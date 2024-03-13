Samanic chipped in seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 loss to Boston.

Samanic got the starting nod in place of Walker Kessler, playing a limited role but still managing to finish second on the team in rebounds and three point short of the double-digit mark in a losing effort. Samanic has started in three games this season, posting his first game as a starter with at least five points and five boards. Over those three starts, Samanic has averaged 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.