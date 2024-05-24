Kornet didn't return to Thursday's 126-110 win over the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals after suffering a sprained left wrist in the first quarter. He finished with two rebounds and one turnover in five minutes.

After Kornet's early exit, Oshae Brissett (12 minutes) ended up serving as the Celtics' primary reserve big man behind frontcourt starters Al Horford and Jayson Tatum. With Kristaps Porzingis (calf) not expected to be ready to play until Game 4, Kornet's status for Saturday's Game 3 gains added import. The Celtics would likely once again lean more heavily on small-ball lineups featuring Horford, Tatum and Brissett as their main frontcourt options if Kornet joins Porzingis in street clothes.