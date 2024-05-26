Kornet (wrist) is questionable for Monday's Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 against the Pacers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Kornet suffered a sprained left wrist early in Game 2 against Indiana and carried a doubtful tag prior to Game 3, before being officially held out. The questionable tag is a slight upgrade, but with the Celtics up 3-0 there is no indication they will risk further injury to the 28-year-old before a potential finals series. If Kornet is unable to go, Oshae Brissett will likely serve as the backup center.