Kornet (wrist) had two rebounds in five minutes during Thursday's 126-110 victory over Indiana in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Kornet didn't return to the game, and the big man's status for Game 3 of the series Saturday should be treated with caution. If he can't go, then Xavier Tillman would operate as Al Horford's backup.
