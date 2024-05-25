Kornet (wrist) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Pacers.
This news is expected, as Kornet was previously carrying a doubtful tag. Oshae Brissett is likely to pick up a handful of reserve minutes with Kornet sidelined if Game 2 is any indication.
