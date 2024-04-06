Mykhailiuk posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Friday's 101-100 win over the Kings.

Mykhailiuk continues to play a limited role for the Celtics, logging at least 10 minutes for just the second time in the past seven games. He has played a total of 36 games for the entire season, sitting well outside the top 400 in nine-category leagues.