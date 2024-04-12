Mykhailiuk will join the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hornets.
With the Celtics resting all of their normal starters, Mykhailiuk could potentially see a healthy workload Friday. In limited action, Mykhailiuk is shooting 66.7 percent from beyond the arc in six April appearances.
