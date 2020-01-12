Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Questionable for Monday
Poirier (finger) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Bulls.
Poirier has missed the last 14 games while recovering from right finger surgery. If he's able to make it back Monday, the rookie stands to play a minor role in the Celtics' rotation.
