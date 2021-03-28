Poirier was waived by the Knicks on Sunday.
Both Poirier and Terrance Ferguson were cut loose by New York, which acquired the pair as part of a three-team deal before Thursday's trade deadline. Poirier was not a part of the regular rotation in Philadelphia, so regardless of where he ends up, he's unlikely to become an impact player this seaosn.
