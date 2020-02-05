Chandler Parsons: Will be cut loose

The Hawks will waive Parsons (concussion) to complete the four-team, 12-player trade that was agreed upon Wednesday between Atlanta, Houston, Denver and Minnesota, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In the final season of the four-year, $94.44 million deal he inked in the summer of 2016, Parsons appeared in just five games for the Hawks before he was sidelined in January following a serious automobile accident. The veteran forward continues to experience concussion symptoms as a result of the accident, and the head injury coupled with the knee woes he's battled over the past few years could spell an end to his career. At the very least, Parsons isn't expected to play again in 2019-20 before he likely decides on his future in basketball this offseason.