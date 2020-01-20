Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Return to play unclear

Parsons' (concussion) NBA future is unclear following injuries sustained in an automobile accident earlier in January, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Parsons' injury woes over the last several years have been well-documented, but until recently, chronic knee issues have been the primary culprit. Last week, Parsons' vehicle was struck by a drunk driver, and the incident resulted in "multiple severe and permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and torn labrum," according to a statement from the law firm Parsons has retained for the case. The Hawks have since included him on the injury report with a concussion, but this latest update implies that he's likely to miss significant time, and there's a belief that his NBA career could be in jeopardy. Per the legal statement: "Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear."