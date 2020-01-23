Play

Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Remains in concussion protocol

Parsons is still in the first stage of the league's concussion protocol, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Parsons was involved in an automobile accident earlier in the month and is still dealing with the aftereffects, which -- along with his ongoing concussion symptoms -- include whiplash and a cervical disc injury, and could ultimately end his playing career. He has yet to resume any sort of conditioning exercises and should be considered out indefinitely.

