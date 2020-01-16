Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Enters concussion protocol
Parsons was involved in a car accident Wednesday and diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Parsons will enter the league's concussion protocol and won't travel with the Hawks to San Antonio for Friday's game. He hasn't played all month despite being healthy, so his upcoming absence shouldn't have an effect on Atlanta's rotation.
