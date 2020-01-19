Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Out Monday
Parsons (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus Toronto, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Parsons has yet to clear the concussion protocol after being involved in a car accident last Wednesday. The 31-year-old next chance to take the court will be Wednesday against the Clippers.
