Onuaku tallied 20 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-6 FT), 21 rebounds, six assists and one steal in the win Wednesday over the Herd.

Onuaku amassed a season-high in rebound thanks in large part to the Herd's struggles from the field. Onuaku has seen his free-throw percentage slip in recent games, residing at a career-low 60.6 percent.