Boucher provided 25 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal during Saturday's 126-122 win over the Hustle.

Lately, Boucher has increased tremendously his scoring and rebounding from earlier in the year, as he was able to produce his second straight double-double Saturday. Across 17 games played this season, the 25-year-old forward from Oregon is averaging 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds.