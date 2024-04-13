Boucher (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Boucher last played on March 9, when he recorded 16 points and eight rebounds across 31 minutes in a road loss to the Trail Blazers. The big man missed Toronto's final 18 contests, and he finished the campaign with averages of 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game across 50 appearances off the bench. From a statistical perspective, this was Boucher's worst year in the league since the 2018-19 campaign, his second campaign in The Association.