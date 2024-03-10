Boucher finished Saturday's 128-118 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers with 16 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 31 minutes.

Boucher provided much-needed size and agility to the interior during the loss. Recently, he has played well off the bench during Scottie Barnes' (hand) absence but he has also dealt with his own injuries, minimizing what would have otherwise been golden opportunities with Barnes and Jakob Poeltl (finger) absent. Considering his average of 27.5 minutes over the past two games, Boucher's increased usage should continue if he can stay healthy.