Boucher (knee) will not play in Monday's game versus Denver, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors are expected to be very shorthanded Monday, as Boucher joins Gary Trent (groin) and Immanuel Quickley (hip) on the sidelines. Kelly Olynyk will likely play significant minutes, while Jalen McDaniels could step into a larger role as well.