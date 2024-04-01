Boucher (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers and remains out indefinitely, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Boucher suffered a partial MCL tear in his right knee in early March and doesn't have a return timetable. It wouldn't be surprising if Boucher misses the rest of the 2023-24 regular season.
