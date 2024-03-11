Boucher is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Denver due to a bruised right knee.

Boucher has stepped up over the last two games with Toronto missing key pieces in Scottie Barnes (hand) and Jakob Poeltl (finger), but he could be in danger of missing the first of the Raptors' four games in the week ahead. If Boucher is cleared to play, he should make for a relatively appealing streaming option given that he's totaled 27 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and three blocks over his last two games (55 total minutes). Keep an eye out for an update at shootaround Monday morning.