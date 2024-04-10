Boucher (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Boucher will miss his 16th consecutive game Wednesday while he continues to recover from the partial MCL tear in his right knee. The Raptors haven't indicated that Boucher has resumed on-court work, so he'll most likely miss the team's remaining two games of the season after Wednesday.
