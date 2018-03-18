Wright did not play during Saturday's 121-118 win over Reno due to an injured leg.

As a result of his injury, Wright has missed the last two games and it's unknown when he will be able to return. Oklahoma City Blue's next game is Tuesday at Agua Caliente and it figures that Wright will be a game-time decision. The 29-year-old forward from Dayton is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds this season.