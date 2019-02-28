Wright (back) did not play in Wednesday's win over the Herd.

The veteran G League player has taken the court in 32 contests with the Blue this season, averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists on 19.3 minutes per game. He'll attempt to rejoin the team Friday.

