Coffey contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 loss to Golden State.

Coffey got the opportunity to make his first start of the season with both Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) out of commission, and he responded with his best stat line of the season. This was Coffey's first performance with double-digit points, and he more than tripled his previous single-game season-high mark in assists. In fact, coming into Wednesday the 25-year-old had compiled just eight dimes in 15 contests.